Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Up 5%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,896,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,401,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.