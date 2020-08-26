Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 253.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $143.12 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 284.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Binance, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.73 or 0.05602834 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,249,294,576 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

