SelfSell (SSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,919.30

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SelfSell has a market cap of $46,919.30 and approximately $260.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

