Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 268,732 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

