Sentinel Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $50,718.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000499 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

