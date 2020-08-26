Sentinel (SENT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $33,611.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000495 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

