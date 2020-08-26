Sentivate 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,914.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $16.33 million and $206,914.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.53 or 0.05614875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,644,091,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

