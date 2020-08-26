ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $92.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.53 million and the highest is $93.90 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $79.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $366.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.02 million to $369.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $354.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,328. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

