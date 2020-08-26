Shelton Capital Management Acquires 13,800 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. 51,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

