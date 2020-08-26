Shelton Capital Management Acquires 44,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after buying an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 381.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 7,425,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,274. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

