Shelton Capital Management Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.51. 22,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,380. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

