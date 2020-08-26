SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

