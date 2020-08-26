Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.37

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $15,627.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

