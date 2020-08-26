Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $957.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,037.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,002.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.28. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,587.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after buying an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

