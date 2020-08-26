Sierra Wireless (SWIR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $11.00 to $12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 179,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,475. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 297.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

