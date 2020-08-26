Signatum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signatum has a total market cap of $24,597.12 and $4.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signatum has traded 124.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00032134 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.01565169 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official website is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

