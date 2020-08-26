Signatum (SIGT) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded down 50.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Signatum has a total market cap of $12,374.75 and $1.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signatum has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00032278 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.01536339 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

