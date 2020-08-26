Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 12.1%

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG)’s stock price was down 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 36,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 38,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

