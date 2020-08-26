Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00043350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.17 or 0.05611540 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049017 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

