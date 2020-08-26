Skycoin Trading Down 3.9% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00005745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $426,954.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00130543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.01669600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00194303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00151603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,190,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

