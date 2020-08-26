Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.84. Slate Retail REIT shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 37,150 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on Slate Retail REIT and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $373.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

