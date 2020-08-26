Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $17.75. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

