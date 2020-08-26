Social Send Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $217,100.48 and approximately $20.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00024493 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004282 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003876 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

