Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 816,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 671,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several analysts have commented on SOHU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

The company has a market cap of $813.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

