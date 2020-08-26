Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,470 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.80. 488,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,380,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.90, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.