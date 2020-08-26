Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,350 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000.

PMAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

