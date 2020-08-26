Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 63,346 Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 55,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,752,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,876,000.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

