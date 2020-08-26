Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of UJAN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

