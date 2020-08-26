Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,421 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 453,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,058. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

