Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,996 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United Continental by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 547,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,895,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

