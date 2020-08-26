Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. 45,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.