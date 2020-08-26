Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. 324,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

