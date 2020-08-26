Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

POCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

