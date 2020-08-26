Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 50.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

PJAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,582. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

