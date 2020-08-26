Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFEB. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of UFEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 11,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

