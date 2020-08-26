Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $55,403,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 121,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,570. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $139.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

