Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,125,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,906,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $65,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AMG Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

