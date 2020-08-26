Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SkyWest worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 20,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.71. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti increased their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

