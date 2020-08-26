Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 84,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,533. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

