Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 144,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,618. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540,969 shares of company stock valued at $424,151,762 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

