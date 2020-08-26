Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $150.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

