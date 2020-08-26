Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,301,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

