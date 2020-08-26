Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.