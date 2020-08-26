Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $15,109,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 715,671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

