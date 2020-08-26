Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 232,438 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,438 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after purchasing an additional 868,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,273,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 303.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 359,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 231,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

