Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,289 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Peoples Utah Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $92,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $87,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,650 shares of company stock valued at $516,320. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

