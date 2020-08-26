Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.75

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $9.60. Spark Energy shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 95,007 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPKE shares. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

