SparksPay (SPK) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $21,795.28 and approximately $31.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000763 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,569,249 coins and its circulating supply is 8,578,827 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

