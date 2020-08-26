SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4,825.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 312,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,004,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

