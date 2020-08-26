SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $48,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

